race in america

Teen who documented George Floyd death to receive PEN/Benenson Courage Award

By Hillel Italie, AP National Writer
NEW YORK -- The teenager who recorded the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May will be honored in December by PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.

Darnella Frazier will be presented the PEN/Benenson Courage Award.

"With nothing more than a cell phone and sheer guts, Darnella changed the course of history in this country, sparking a bold movement demanding an end to systemic anti-Black racism and violence at the hands of police," PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement Tuesday.

This undated handout photo provided by PEN America shows Darnella Frazier, who will receive the 2020 PEN/Benenson Courage Award.

PEN America handout photo



The 17-year-old Frazier will share the Courage Award with Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was pushed out by the Trump administration.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, PEN had postponed its annual gala from May 19, six days before Floyd's death, to Dec. 8, and will host the event online.

"Darnella Frazier took an enormous amount of flak in the wake of releasing the video," Nossel told The Associated Press. "People were accusing her of being in it for the money, or for being famous, or were asking why she didn't intervene. And it was just left this way. We wanted to go back and recognize and elevate this singular act."

Others being honored by PEN in December include the author and musician Patti Smith and Chinese dissident Xu Zhiyong.

EMBED More News Videos

Family members remembered George Floyd at a funeral service in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
EatOkra app helps users find Black-owned bars, restaurants
The Women Who Run: Hear from 8 women of color running for Congress
Chicago breast cancer survivor strives to fill survivorship gap among women
'Our America: Living While Black' : Legacy of Black farmers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,110 new COVID-19 cases; mitigations announced for Lake, McHenry counties
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
LIVE: Man convicted of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer faces sentencing
Report: Trump had $270M in debt forgiven for Trump Tower Chicago
Sisters hold down, stab employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
CPS parents organize Chicago protests, calling for schools to reopen
2021 Boston Marathon postponed 'at least' until the fall
Show More
Man who attacked R. Kelly in Chicago jail gets life sentence for racketeering, murder
Hot dog soup? A Chicago-style classic
'Bachelorette' Clare kicks 2 men out, calls Dale her 'fiance,' Tayshia arrives
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer Wednesday
Families of couple shot by Waukegan police expected to view video
More TOP STORIES News