SOCIETY

Tempted by movie 'A Christmas Story,' Illinois boy puts tongue on frozen pole

EMBED </>More Videos

An Illinois boy wanted to see what would happen if he put his tongue on a frozen pole.

SANDWICH, Ill. --
An 11-year-old northern Illinois boy couldn't resist testing the theory that when you place your tongue on a frozen metal pole, it'll stick.

Spencer Cline found out the hard way that it does. And it hurts. A lot.

He told The (Aurora) Beacon-News his inspiration came from where you'd expect: the movie "A Christmas Story," where one friend dares another to put his tongue on a frozen pole.

Spencer, a Sandwich Middle School student, was with a friend. But the friend didn't dare him.

With his tongue stuck, Spencer panicked, struggling to communicate he was no longer joking around.

The friend searched for hot water, then called an ambulance. Spencer managed to free his aching tongue in the meantime.

He and his tongue are expected to make a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymoviechristmasSandwich
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
Forbes reveals World's Most Powerful Women of 2018
NORAD launches Santa Claus tracker site
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
Cardi B announces split from Offset months after giving birth
Calls to DCFS in Anthony Avalos torture case released
Student acting as designated driver dies after head-on crash
Family awarded $21.5M in lawsuit after boy's drowning death in Bridgeview pool
Show More
Body found in Costa Rica ID'd as missing American; guard arrested
Iowa man gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
More News