Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Texas begins slowly reopening today

By
The state of Texas slowly reopens starting Monday.

First up is state parks, and they are back in business with some new rules.

This is the first phase of getting Texas back to normal, but if you are coming to a state park, you have to follow new guidelines to stay safe.

All state parks can only be open for day use.

You also must make a reservation in order to use the state park. The state started taking those reservations Sunday.

Guests will be required to cover their face while inside a state park.
You still need to practice social distancing, by staying six feet away from other visitors. Group gatherings are limited to no more than 5 people.

WATCH: Gov. Abbott's full announcement about Texas reopening
EMBED More News Videos

FULL ANNOUNCEMENT: Gov. Abbott announced big changes, including a plan to allow retailers to reopen and the closure of all schools for the remainder of the school year.



Gov. Greg Abbott says this is an important first step to reopening Texas.

"Your physical and mental health are important, especially at times like these," Abbott said in a press conference Friday. "Going to parks is an effective way to address those days. So, state parks will be reopened."
Here is what you can expect to reopen in the next few days:
  • April 22- Surgery restrictions will be lifted
  • April 24- Retail stores can offer "to-go" service, but no customers inside
  • April 27- Abbott will let us know about more openings
  • April 30- Statewide stay-at-home order expires

This is happening slowly and in stages to make sure we do not see another round of infections.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
California skate park filled with sand to deter gatherings
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
Bill introduced to cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Springfield protest calls for reopening Illinois economy
IL COVID-19 cases top 30K; protective gear arrives from China
'The Last Dance': All eyes on the hotly anticipated Michael Jordan docu-series
Industry voices weigh in on whether grocery stores should let people inside
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
33 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
Doctors await test results after District 214 student dies
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with evening showers Monday
Wis. COVID-19 survivor tells people to stop 'complaining' over extended stay-at-home order
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
More TOP STORIES News