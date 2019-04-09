Society

Texas dance team goes viral for routine in Houston's Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, Texas -- A long flight delay turned into a viral dance routine at Hobby Airport.

The Tarleton State University dance team from Stephenville, Texas, did a full routine to "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott.

RELATED: Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
EMBED More News Videos

Video of a ramp agent at Toronto Pearson International Airport is bringing smiles to even more people than he imagined.



The team was stuck at the airport Sunday due to a 10-hour delay. A traveler shared the video online saying, "Thanks for making our 10 hour wait better."

The video has been viewed over 12,000 times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonviral videodancehobby airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News