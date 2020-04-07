Society

Employees at Texas hospital receive bonus for hard work during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- As a 'Thank You' to the staff at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, the president and CEO, Mark A. Wallace, announced a special gift to those working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees will receive a separate check with a an extra bonus for their hard work this week. Full-time employees will receive $500 and part-time employees with receive $250.

"I want to honor your dedication and commitment to our patients, families, and colleagues, so please consider this a form of recognition for all of the professional and personal sacrifices you are making along this journey," Wallace said in a statement.

Wallace said he has faith that the Texas Children's team will get through this together.

"You are the heart and soul of everything we do at Texas Children's, and I simply cannot thank you enough for the support you're providing, wherever you may be," he said.

The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
With warm weather Tuesday,officials remind residents to stay home
Dolton mom-to-be struggles to get refund from baby shower venue
Lightfoot signs order ensuring immigrants can get COVID-19 benefits
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from grocery store
Wearing a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it
Archdiocese of Chicago offers e-learning videos amid COVID-19 school closures
Show More
Abbott COVID-19 rapid results test to soon be offered at select Walgreens
Zero-interest loans available for suburban Cook County businesses, independent contractors
What to know about Illinois' 12,262 COVID-19 cases
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, sunny Tuesday with evening storms
More TOP STORIES News