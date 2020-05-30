Society

Man grabs power washer, cleans Houston buildings of George Floyd protest graffiti

HOUSTON, Texas -- When a man saw live coverage of the protests in Houston over the death of George Floyd, he decided to do something about the damage done.

"I just took a shower, I told my wife, 'I'm going to go down there and wipe off all that graffiti,' and I got my pressure washer," said Brian Irving.

Irving was seen cleaning off a portion of a federal building Saturday around 2 a.m.

He said he was spending four hours overnight doing what he could for the city he's lived in and loved for more than 50 years.

"I said 'let me go down there and let me clean up my city,'" Irving said. "What came to my mind was what JFK said - 'Ask not what your country can do for you but ask what you can do for your country.' I'm coming down here to put my little bit in."

Irving said he's a truck driver by day, but Saturday morning he was determined to use elbow grease to erase vandalism.

He said he understands the anger, but not the destruction.

"We can protest, but we don't have to destroy the city," said Irving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonprotestgraffitigeorge floydgood samaritanfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
108 arrested after clashes with Chicago police in Loop
LIVE: Watch coverage of historic SpaceX launch here
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
National Guard summoned to aid cities amid George Floyd protests
Retired Navy pilot rescues man from Chicago River: 'God puts you in a place'
Young aspiring Chicago filmmakers organize virtual film festival
How to watch today's NASA/SpaceX launch
Show More
Kylie Jenner 'likely forged' tax return, misled net worth, Forbes claims
City events canceled through Labor Day, including Taste of Chicago, Air & Water Show
Illinois must act now to ensure safe, fair Nov. election: BGA
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Spanish flu survivor who said follow rules to survive COVID-19 dies at 105
More TOP STORIES News