HOUSTON -- While thousands of teens celebrated their graduation with their friends and family, one teen decided she wanted to make a difference.
Parties and festive celebrations are common during graduation season, but Leanne Carrasco said she did not want a typical party.
The recent high school grad celebrated by throwing a party for the homeless women and kids at a local shelter in Houston.
Leanne has volunteered at the shelter many times over the years.
She brought dozens of pizzas and hygiene kits for the residents.
Leanne says she hopes to make a career out of giving back and will study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.
Houston teen celebrates graduation with pizza party for homeless women, kids
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News