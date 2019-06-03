Houston teen celebrates graduation with pizza party for homeless women, kids

HOUSTON -- While thousands of teens celebrated their graduation with their friends and family, one teen decided she wanted to make a difference.Parties and festive celebrations are common during graduation season, but Leanne Carrasco said she did not want a typical party.The recent high school grad celebrated by throwing a party for the homeless women and kids at a local shelter in Houston.Leanne has volunteered at the shelter many times over the years.She brought dozens of pizzas and hygiene kits for the residents.Leanne says she hopes to make a career out of giving back and will study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.