Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at Arkansas state park

MURFREESBORO, Arkansas -- It might be time to take a road trip.
A 27-year-old Texas woman found a nearly four carat yellow diamond in the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas last week.
But the find wasn't anywhere near part of her plan.
Miranda Hollingshead, who is from Bogata, Texas, said she was going to pick up a transmission that day, but her siblings were in town and wanted to do something fun.
Hollingshead said that she's known about the park for years, and when she realized it was only a couple of hours from her home, she and her family made the trip.
She was watching a YouTube video about how to find the diamonds when she looked up and saw the jewel about the size of an eraser.
Park staff registered the gem as a 3.72 -carat yellow diamond.
Hollingshead plans to have it mounted on a ring.
About a month ago, a teacher found a 2.12-carat brandy-colored diamond in the same park while on vacation.
The park says though diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow, the three most common ones found there are white, brown and yellow, in that order.
So who's ready to go for a visit?
