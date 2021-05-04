CHICAGO (WLS) -- The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world is coming to Chicago's West Loop this summer.
The Art of Banksy brings 80 original works by the elusive street artist to a yet-to-be-disclosed location, according to a release.
World-famous pieces from the private collection include "Flower Thrower" and "Girl With Balloon," famously shredded at auction in 201. They will be hung among works rarely seen by the general public, the release said.
Bansky, whose identity has never been confirmed by the artist, is an street artist and world-recognized political activist.
"This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy's works in one place. Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim," said Corey Ross, President & CEO, Starvox Exhibits, which is presenting the exhibit alongside Collectiv presents.
The exhibit opens July 1 through Nov. 28 and tickets will go on sale to the public May 6 at 9 a.m. at banksyexhibit.com.
'The Art of Banksy' exhibit brings 80 rarely-seen works to Chicago's West Loop this Summer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News