The best performing arts events in Chicago this weekend and beyond

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: "danc(e)volve" Series

Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker'"

Ballet Chicago's "The Nutcracker"

Emerald City Theatre's "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a Hubbard Street dance performance to Mr. Fox.---This weekend, check out the inventive choreography of Hubbard Street's own Alice Klock.Named to Dance Magazine's 25 to watch in 2018-2019, she puts her own stamp on Season 41 of Hubbard Street's "danc(e)volve" series. Others contributors include Choreographic Fellows Florian Lochner and Rena Butler.Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park, 205 E. Randolph Drive$20 - $43This is a new take on the classic Christmas Ballet from Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, featuring the Joffrey Ballet.Set during the historic 1893 Chicago World's Fair, the story centers on Marie -- a young, impoverished girl from the South Side whose parents work at the fair. On the night before Christmas, a magical nutcracker guides Marie through a dreamland based on the World's Fair.Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. (more times available)Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway$62 - $96This weekend, gather your family and go see Ballet Chicago's "Nutcracker" extravaganza at the Athenaeum Theatre.The story, set to to Tchaikovsky's music, features all the classic characters -- fairies, handsome princes, dancing snowflakes and a young girl making her way through the Kingdom of Snow.Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. (more times available)Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave.$10-$17Adapted from Roald Dahl's book, the Chicago premiere of "Fantastic Mr. Fox" celebrates courage, family, and community, and its cast of characters includes foxes, badgers, weasels and rabbits. The story's hero is a fox who must save his family from a trio of spiteful farmers.Previews for the play start this Sunday, with the grand opening night scheduled for next Friday.Sunday, Dec. 9, 2:30 p.m. (more times available)2433 N. Lincoln Ave.$16-$20