Valentine's Day spending; who pays more?

Love is apparently not enough when it comes to Valentine's Day.

This year, the average person is expected to spend $161.96 according to a survey by the personal-finance website WalletHub.

It found 4 in 10 people say irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath.

Yet, Americans will spend $3.9 billion on jewelry, $1.9 billion on flowers and $1.8 billion on candy.

Most of that spending is coming from men, given they spent nearly twice as much as women on average for Valentine's Day in 2018.

The survey broke it down to $196 spent by men versus only $100 spent by women.

On a positive note, each Valentine's Day, there are 9-million marriage proposals made.
