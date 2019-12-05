Society

The internet is outraged by this Peloton holiday commercial

NEW YORK -- A holiday ad from Peloton is the latest subject of widespread criticism across the internet and social media.

The ad for the at-home fitness bike, called "The Gift That Gives Back," shows a thin, attractive woman looking back over the last year's journey with her Peloton bike while she sits with her family amid a snowy, Christmas-y living room.

Set to the tune of "She's So High," the video-blog style recap shows the woman's partner gifting her with the exercise equipment a year ago while she starts to record her progress.

"Five days in a row, are you surprised? I am," she tells her followers as the next clip shows her waking up at 6 a.m. to ride with the sun.

"A year ago I didn't realize how much this would change me, thank you," she says at the end of her recap as her partner looks on smiling with approval.

While she was apparently moved by the gift, social media users were less than thrilled with the ad and say it is sexist and classist.













However, not everyone was angry over the ad. Some social media users came to the defense of the ad.





The company released a statement that said in part that it's disappointed in how some misinterpreted the commercial and that it created the ad to celebrate fitness and wellness.

What do you think of the ad?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycontroversial videoviral videoholidaysocial mediau.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 teacher dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run in Orland Park
1 shot, injured by police during 'armed encounter' in East Garfield park
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, partly sunny Thursday
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's parents, others for $100M
Man fatally stabs relative in Park City trailer within day of being released from jail: prosecutors
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson officially retires from force: mayor's office
Show More
Instagram will now ask new users to provide their age
Out of this world ride, Star Wars' Rise of the Resistance lets guests live out own Star Wars adventure
Teen shot, seriously injured near Elgin elementary school
Boeing chief engineer who defended Max airliner is retiring
Girl, 16, thrown in van, groped in Lawndale, CPD says
More TOP STORIES News