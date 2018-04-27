SOCIETY

The Miracle Center set to launch Chicago production of 'Shrek: The Musical'

A local organization is making Chicago Proud through the arts. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A local organization is making us Chicago Proud through the arts.

The Miracle Center is right on the cusp of the city's Logan Square and Hermosa neighborhoods. The center gives students from the area a chance to be empower and express themselves through the art of theater.

TMC nurtures and encourages the development of the next generation of professional artists by offering them opportunities to perform and exhibit their work, train under professional theater and visual artists, and providing rehearsal, performance, exhibit and meeting space for up and coming artists.

TMC aims to contribute to improving the quality of life in the neighborhoods surrounding its multi-use center in Hermosa, including Belmont Cragin, Logan Square, and Humboldt Park.

The organization accomplishes this by:
-Offering paid residencies to high school students who participate in its Youth Theater Ensemble program;
-Producing plays written and performed by community members of all ages;
-Employing professional theater artists, designers, musicians, filmmakers, choreographers, and arts educators to work alongside students and adults;
-Bringing high-quality professional performing arts to the Hermosa neighborhood through the presentation of stage productions and exhibitions by local artists, as well as partner organizations from throughout the city; and
-Serving as a hub for community meetings, celebrations, and gatherings.

The Miracle Center will have an upcoming Youth Theater Ensemble production of Shrek, The Musical on May 4 at 7:30 p.m., May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The show is at the Miracle Center at 2311 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60639. Tickets are $20.

For more information head to www.TheMiracleCenter.org
