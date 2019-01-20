SOCIETY

The world's oldest man dies at home in Japan at 113

EMBED </>More Videos

The world's oldest man has died at his home in northern Japan at the age of 113.

HOKKAIDO, Japan --
The world's oldest man has died at his home in northern Japan at the age of 113.

The family of Masazo Nonako says he died peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning.

His home is a hot springs inn in Ashoro on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido.

The supercentenarian's family has run a hot springs inn for four generations.

Nonako was certified last year as the world's oldest living man at 112 years and 259 days.

Born on July 25, 1905 Nonako outlived his wife and three of their five children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyoldest managingelderly
SOCIETY
PA police department seeks volunteers to get drunk for them
Barber prodigy, 7, turning heads...and cleaning them up, too
Quick-thinking 9-year-old girl saves grandma's life
Woman's obituary censored for criticizing President Trump
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Frigid temperatures follow weekend snowstorm
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Chicago AccuWeather: Dangerously cold Sunday
Democratic lawmakers reject Trump's latest immigration proposal
Revised Lincoln Yards plan released; Ald. Brian Hopkins says it's 'favorable'
Prince Philip seen driving without seatbelt 2 days after car accident
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
Applications available for 2019 Taste of Chicago vendors
Show More
Plane skids off runway at O'Hare
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
US pairs figure skating champion kills himself at 33
Horse rescued after being stuck in dumpster in California
More News