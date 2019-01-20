The world's oldest man has died at his home in northern Japan at the age of 113.The family of Masazo Nonako says he died peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning.His home is a hot springs inn in Ashoro on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido.The supercentenarian's family has run a hot springs inn for four generations.Nonako was certified last year as the world's oldest living man at 112 years and 259 days.Born on July 25, 1905 Nonako outlived his wife and three of their five children.