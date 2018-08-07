These 4 films have critics raving. Here's where to catch them in Chicago this week

From an intimate look at the life of fashion designer Alexander McQueen to an autobiographical child's-eye view of one life-changing summer in Spain, these four films each have a perfect 100 percent positive critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, making them well worth a visit to your local movie theater.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database.
Leave No Trace
A father and daughter live a perfect but mysterious existence in Forest Park, a beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Oregon, rarely making contact with the world. But when a small mistake tips them off to authorities, they are sent on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own.
The film "takes an effectively low-key approach to a potentially sensationalistic story--and further benefits from brilliant work by Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie," according to Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus. It's playing at Century Centre Cinema (2828 N. Clark St.) through Thursday, Aug. 9.
The Cakemaker
A German pastry maker travels to Jerusalem in search for the wife and son of his dead lover.
The affecting film "explores all-consuming emotion with beguiling restraint, adding up to a delicately understated character study fueled by the power of love," according tocritical consensus. You can catch it screening at Facets Cinematheque (1517 W. Fullerton Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 9.
Summer 1993
After her mother's death, six-year-old Frida is sent to her uncle's family to live with them in the countryside. But Frida finds it hard to forget her mother and adapt to her new life.
The film "finds writer-director Carla Simon drawing on personal memories to create a thoughtful drama elevated by outstanding work from its young leads," according to Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus. It's screening at the Gene Siskel Film Center (164 State St.) August 10-16.
McQueen
Alexander McQueen's rags-to-riches story is a modern-day fairy tale, laced with the gothic. Mirroring the savage beauty, boldness and vivacity of his design, this documentary is an intimate revelation of McQueen's own world, both tortured and inspired, which celebrates a radical and mesmerizing genius of profound influence.
"McQueen" has garnered plenty of praise since its limited release on July 20, with critics indicating it's "an intimate, well-sourced, and overall moving look at a young life and brilliant career that were tragically cut short." It's screening at Century Centre Cinema (2828 N. Clark St.) through Aug. 16.