These 4 films have critics raving. Here's where to catch them in Chicago this week

Leave No Trace

The Cakemaker

Summer 1993

McQueen

Looking to soak up this year's noteworthy foreign films, or go deep into the mind of a creative visionary? Don't miss this week's lineup of highly rated films showing on the big screen in Chicago.From an intimate look at the life of fashion designer Alexander McQueen to an autobiographical child's-eye view of one life-changing summer in Spain, these four films each have a perfect 100 percent positive critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes , making them well worth a visit to your local movie theater.The film "takes an effectively low-key approach to a potentially sensationalistic story--and further benefits from brilliant work by Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie," according to Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus . It's playing at Century Centre Cinema (2828 N. Clark St.) through Thursday, Aug. 9.The affecting film "explores all-consuming emotion with beguiling restraint, adding up to a delicately understated character study fueled by the power of love," according to critical consensus . You can catch it screening at Facets Cinematheque (1517 W. Fullerton Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 9.The film "finds writer-director Carla Simon drawing on personal memories to create a thoughtful drama elevated by outstanding work from its young leads," according to Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus . It's screening at the Gene Siskel Film Center (164 State St.) August 10-16."McQueen" has garnered plenty of praise since its limited release on July 20, with critics indicating it's "an intimate, well-sourced, and overall moving look at a young life and brilliant career that were tragically cut short." It's screening at Century Centre Cinema (2828 N. Clark St.) through Aug. 16.