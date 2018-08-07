SOCIETY

These 4 films have critics raving. Here's where to catch them in Chicago this week

Image: Leave No Trace/Bleecker Street Media

By Hoodline
Looking to soak up this year's noteworthy foreign films, or go deep into the mind of a creative visionary? Don't miss this week's lineup of highly rated films showing on the big screen in Chicago.

From an intimate look at the life of fashion designer Alexander McQueen to an autobiographical child's-eye view of one life-changing summer in Spain, these four films each have a perfect 100 percent positive critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, making them well worth a visit to your local movie theater.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database.

Leave No Trace



A father and daughter live a perfect but mysterious existence in Forest Park, a beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Oregon, rarely making contact with the world. But when a small mistake tips them off to authorities, they are sent on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own.

The film "takes an effectively low-key approach to a potentially sensationalistic story--and further benefits from brilliant work by Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie," according to Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus. It's playing at Century Centre Cinema (2828 N. Clark St.) through Thursday, Aug. 9.

The Cakemaker



A German pastry maker travels to Jerusalem in search for the wife and son of his dead lover.

The affecting film "explores all-consuming emotion with beguiling restraint, adding up to a delicately understated character study fueled by the power of love," according tocritical consensus. You can catch it screening at Facets Cinematheque (1517 W. Fullerton Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 9.

Summer 1993



After her mother's death, six-year-old Frida is sent to her uncle's family to live with them in the countryside. But Frida finds it hard to forget her mother and adapt to her new life.

The film "finds writer-director Carla Simon drawing on personal memories to create a thoughtful drama elevated by outstanding work from its young leads," according to Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus. It's screening at the Gene Siskel Film Center (164 State St.) August 10-16.

McQueen



Alexander McQueen's rags-to-riches story is a modern-day fairy tale, laced with the gothic. Mirroring the savage beauty, boldness and vivacity of his design, this documentary is an intimate revelation of McQueen's own world, both tortured and inspired, which celebrates a radical and mesmerizing genius of profound influence.

"McQueen" has garnered plenty of praise since its limited release on July 20, with critics indicating it's "an intimate, well-sourced, and overall moving look at a young life and brilliant career that were tragically cut short." It's screening at Century Centre Cinema (2828 N. Clark St.) through Aug. 16.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago Heights
SOCIETY
Lemonade vendor robbed at gunpoint gets donations, gift
2 Chicago bathrooms in running for America's best restroom
Lost police badge found on eBay, returned to retired Glenview officer
Walmart employee steps in after nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita dies at 78
Lane Tech student reported missing from Lollapalooza killed by Metra train
2 toddlers struck by train, 1 fatally, in Portage
Black Women's Equal Pay Day reminds us of continuing women's pay gap
Cyclist, 5 police officers injured in Lake Shore Drive chase, crash
Resurrection Project hosts DACA renewal clinic
Pastors, community: We want a plan for Chicago violence, not just more police
Woodstock dad honors late son by making his movie
Show More
Car crashes into Elmhurst liquor store
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids this week
2 Chicago bathrooms in running for America's best restroom
Gates: Manafort tried to get Sec of Army job for Chicago banker Stephen Calk who loaned him millions
Lemonade vendor robbed at gunpoint gets donations, gift
More News