These states googled 'break-up' the most last Valentine's Day

It appears there's no love for Valentine's Day this year.

Americans are more preoccupied with breakups and reality TV than celebrating with a romantic dinner, according to the team at Satellite Internet.

The group looked at Valentine's Day search trends and found almost half the country, including Illinois, was googling "break up" last year on February 14.

Researchers analyzed queries state by state to produce a list of each state's most-googled valentine's-related term.



They found South Dakota and Alaska googling Tinder more than anything.

The residents of Idaho and Rhode Island are apparently bargain hunters since they searched for "free dating apps" and free valentine's Cards" the most.

But not all is lost America.

Apparently the slogan is true: Virginia is for lovers. "Poetry: was the top search there as well as 11 other states.
