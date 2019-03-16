St. Patrick's Day

Things you didn't know about St. Patrick

EMBED <>More Videos

You know the holiday, but what do you actually know about Patrick himself?

Before you wear your best green clothing and show off your Irish pride on St. Patrick's Day, take a moment to learn about the person who inspired the festive holiday.

Patrick is remembered across the world for his efforts in spreading Christianity across Ireland during the fifth century. Patrick was believed to have born in Roman Britain sometime during the 4th century, but was captured by pirates and brought to Ireland, according to Biography.com. It was during this time that Patrick developed his impassioned religious faith.

"In a vision, he saw the children of pagan Ireland reaching out their hands to him and grew increasingly determined to convert the Irish to Christianity," according to Biography.com

Patrick would ultimately escape from his captors and leave Ireland to enter the priesthood. But he never forgot about his desire to spread Christianity throughout Ireland. He returned to the country, although his efforts were met with resistance.

"Patrick's work in Ireland was tough-he was constantly beaten by thugs, harassed by the Irish royalty, and admonished by his British superiors," according to National Geographic.

Patrick died in 461 AD on March 17, which is now celebrated as St. Patrick's Day. His fame grew throughout the following centuries, and he is now remembered as the Patron Saint of Ireland.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
society6abc snacksst patricks daydistractionbuzzworthyhistorytrendingwatercooler
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
St. Patrick's Day 2019: Chicago River dyeing, parade
ABC7 celebrates St. Patrick's Day with parade broadcast
VU Rooftop serving Irish classics this St. Patrick's Day
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls collecting donations for March for Kids Campaign
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day 2019: Chicago River dyeing, parade
Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Indiana girl
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack
Police looking for 5 suspects in connection with stabbing of CTA employee
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
Show More
Mom rescues daughter after moose crashes through window
I-57 temporarily closed after shooting between vehicles; 1 injured
Chicago man charged in fatal love triangle-related shooting in Evanston
Students in Chicago, across the world protest warming, pleading for their future
'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff cast spills their secrets
More TOP STORIES News