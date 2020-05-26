accuweather

Tips for having a safe picnic that complies with social distancing

Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still enjoy a picnic while adhering to social distancing recommendations. Here are a few tips from AccuWeather about how to do so safely:

  • Think about the location of your picnic. Considering having it in your backyard or a neighborhood green space instead of a popular park or tourist area that is more likely to be crowded. If you are going to a popular destination, considering going at an off-peak time to minimize exposure to crowds.
  • When you decide where you're headed, confirm the hours of operation and be sure to obey any restrictions or other rules that are in place.
  • Don't forget to bring personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves as well as hand sanitizer and other supplies.
  • Public picnic tables could be closed temporarily, so plan to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on.
  • The safest way to enjoy a picnic and still practice social distancing is to picnic with other people in your household. If you do invite people outside of your household, be sure to set up at least six feet apart and refrain from sharing food or utensils.
  • When the picnic is over, remember to clean up after yourself and aim to leave things better than you found them.
