How to pick out the perfect Christmas tree this season

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- This holiday weekend is typically the time a lot of families get their Christmas trees and put them up in their homes.

Jennifer Brennan from Chalet Nursery joined ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday with some tips on how to pick the perfect tree.

The secrets to purchasing a Christmas tree are deciding on four major features - type, scent, size and needle retention.

There are many recommendations for Christmas tree care, but the best is to make a fresh cut at the end of the trunk, Brennan said. Most places that sell Christmas trees will make the cut for you.

Place the cut in into warm water within one hour of the cut and keep the water from evaporating below the cut all season, while the tree is indoors.

