school

Tennessee high school paints over bathroom mirrors after students were late to class

CHATTANOOGA, TN -- A Tennessee high school's decision to paint over mirrors in student bathrooms has sparked controversy in the community.

A post from a family member of a student says that her sister arrived at Central High School in Chattanooga one day last week to find out the mirrors in all the bathrooms had been spray painted. "Even prisons have mirrors," the post from Shelby Campbell read.

Tim Hensley with the Hamilton County School District says an administrator at Central High told a worker to paint the mirrors, according to WTVC. The district said they painted the mirrors because students spend too much time in the bathroom, causing them to be late for class.

"Being able to walk in and make sure nothing is in your teeth or make sure your hair isn't crazy, so you can walk out confidently, is important because there's already so much going on with bullying and self-image problems in high school," said Campbell.

Campbell's mother filed a complaint with the district Friday. When the principal learned about the problem, he had the paint removed.

The principal left a school-wide voicemail and sent an email explaining that the problem had been corrected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseeeducationschool
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL
Rope resembling a noose found near elementary school
Newsviews: Illinois Institute of Technology
UT Vols make boy's design official after he was bullied
Report: Student loan forgiveness program denied most applicants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after Oak Brook hotel housekeeper sexually assaulted
Man fatally shot near Archer Heights Starbucks
Police: Man found shot to death in Pilsen alley
Indiana woman says tattoo led to arrest for drug deal she wasn't at
Garrett Popcorn selling 70 cent bags to celebrate anniversary
Crying Virgin Mary attracts crowds as historic church up for sale
Surveillance video shows burglary of Near South Side rental business
Show More
Pregnant teen fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Burglary ring busted after tri-state spree
Chicago Fire soccer games could be set for return to Soldier Field
Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, humid with a few morning storms Tuesday
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
More TOP STORIES News