society

Toddler quickly goes from excited to terrified on first roller coaster ride

A 4-year-old's reaction to his first time on a roller coaster quickly goes from excited to terrified.

The video was posted to Instagram on June 16 by the boy's mother, Paula Goodwin after they went to Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina.

She says she wanted to capture Zachary's first time on a roller coaster but wasn't expecting his hilarious reaction to the wild ride.

The video shows the roller coaster of emotions Zachary experienced as the ride dropped 40 feet and reached speeds up to 35 mph.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyamusement rideroller coasteramusement parksociety
SOCIETY
Kate Middleton's brother opens up about depression battle
Meet the winner of this year's World's Ugliest Dog Contest
Disney World hikes annual pass prices
Taco Bell free Doritos Locos Tacos available today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run near Buckingham Fountain, police say
Delta offers waivers for flights to the Dominican Republic
Man secretly drugged, raped woman for years before she realized
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Fired man kills 2 employees and himself at Calif. Ford dealership
Toddler found wandering alone on busy highway
Show More
Beth Chapman dies, husband shares on Twitter
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary
Longtime ABC7 reporter Russ Ewing dead at 95
Girl, 5, in grave condition after being pulled from water at Rainbow Beach
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing in sexual assault case
More TOP STORIES News