Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announces COVID-19 alternative housing program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced a coronavirus alternative housing program Wednesday morning.Preckwinkle was joined by county health and emergency management officials for the news conference at the Cook County Building."Through a phased plan, beginning with suburban Cook County residents who tested positive for COVID-19, those who may be recovering well but remain in need of housing as they continue to improve outside of a hospital's care, these folks will have an opportunity to stay in temporary housing identified by EMRS," Preckwinkle said.Those who qualify for the program include the homeless, housing insecure and those who do not have a separate room and bathroom to safely isolate at home.The announcement comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week measures to protect homeless in Chicago, including finding temporary housing for vulnerable shelter residents.