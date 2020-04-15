Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to discuss COVID-19 alternative housing program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will hold a news conference Wednesday to talk about the county's coronavirus alternative housing program.Preckwinkle will be joined by county health and emergency management officials for the news conference at 11 a.m. at the Cook County Building.The announcement comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week measures to protect homeless in Chicago, including finding temporary housing for vulnerable shelter residents.