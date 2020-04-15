CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will hold a news conference Wednesday to talk about the county's coronavirus alternative housing program.
Preckwinkle will be joined by county health and emergency management officials for the news conference at 11 a.m. at the Cook County Building.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
The announcement comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week measures to protect homeless in Chicago, including finding temporary housing for vulnerable shelter residents.
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to discuss COVID-19 alternative housing program
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News