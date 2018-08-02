SOCIETY

Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning her shopping cart

EMBED </>More Videos

Kachina Rigdon looked on as the unidentified woman braved the severe weather to return her cart to a corral in the parking lot of Walmart in Hurricane, West Virginia. (Kachina Rigdon via Storyful)

HURRICANE, W.Va. --
A torrential downpour and strong winds couldn't stop one West Virginia shopper from returning her shopping cart.

Kachina Rigdon looked on as the unidentified woman braved the severe weather to return her cart to a corral in the parking lot of Walmart in Hurricane, West Virginia.

"If this lady can put her buggy back in the cart corral during this monsoon.....What is your excuse?!?!" Rigdon quipped on Facebook.

The storm pictured in the video caused minor damage in Hurricane and surrounding areas, according to local media reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybe inspiredact of kindnessshoppingwalmartu.s. & worldsevere weatherWest Virginia
SOCIETY
Kohler Waters Spa coming to Lincoln Park
Report raises possibility of renaming city of Austin, Texas
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
More Society
Top Stories
Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march to begin Thursday afternoon
Reports: active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio
Tearful reunion at O'Hare: Aeromexico plane crash survivors return home
Man attacked in front of School of the Art Institute
Babysitter arrested after leaving child, baby in car at casino
Suspect in doctor's murder worked in law enforcement for 30 years
Kohler Waters Spa coming to Lincoln Park
Trio of armed robbers target pedestrians, restaurant in Lakeview, Lincoln Park
Show More
Lollapalooza 2018 kicks off in Grant Park
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
2-year-old boy dies, woman injured after 5 dogs attack
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
More News