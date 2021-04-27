Our Chicago: Town hall to celebrate Earth Month and efforts by Chicago's local community organizations

Since Earth Day was launched on April 22, 1970, it has been a catalyst for environmental action across the U.S. and the world. Exploring positive environmental changes and looking for innovative solutions in sustainability, Earth Month reminds us to respect and care for our planet.
During the town hall, ABC 7's Greg Dutra will lead a lively and informative panel discussion on how our local community is embracing Earth Month in both big and small ways. They will discuss what Chicagoans have done to put real change into action and how to better care for our planet, improving it for ourselves and saving it for future generations. They will also look at nonprofits serving youth and adults who have experienced life-altering events to learn ways they are encouraging their clients to champion environmental initiatives and save natural resources while learning valuable lessons to improve their own lives.
Guest panelists for this week's town hall include the following:
-Mattie Wilson, Garfield Park Conservatory
-Brenda Palms-Barber, North Lawndale Employment Network
-Tari Marshall, The Morton Arboretum
-Jamey Makowski, BUILD, Inc.
-Lauren Somogyi, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana
The virtual town hall will also be exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
