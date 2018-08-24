SOCIETY

Tracy Butler surprised a very special lady for her 100th birthday!

WESTMONT, Ill. --
ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler was invited by Hattie's family and folks at Aspire Living Center in southwest suburban Westmont to surprise her for her 100th birthday.

Hattie was born on Aug. 24, 1918. She said she has had the most amazing life. She has a daughter, Paulette, whom is her pride and joy.

Hattie and her husband, Paul, who has since passed, were a fun-loving couple who golfed and loved to dance.

She told Tracy she's awaiting the birth of her first great grandchild in October!
