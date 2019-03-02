SOCIETY

Trinity Academy of Irish Dance teaches Irish jig classes in honor of St. Patrick's Day

Irish dancers from Trinity Academy stopped by ABC7 to teach Mark and Stacey a few steps.

There is nothing like Saint Patrick's Day in Chicago. The holiday is still a couple of weeks away, but it's not too early to get into the spirit by learning an Irish jig.

The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance is hosting free dance lessons and public performances throughout Chicagoland.

Free Dance Lessons:

Saturday, March 16

Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago

1:00-4:30 p.m.

Every 30 minutes in room 311

**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick's Day Festival

Saturday, March 16

Paint the Town Green Irish Market

Downtown Palatine

12:30 - 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 - 2:00 p.m., every 30 minutes

To learn more about the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, visit http://www.trinityirishdance.com/
