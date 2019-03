Trinity Academy of Irish Dance teaches Irish jig classes in honor of St. Patrick's Day

There is nothing like Saint Patrick's Day in Chicago. The holiday is still a couple of weeks away, but it's not too early to get into the spirit by learning an Irish jig.The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance is hosting free dance lessons and public performances throughout Chicagoland.4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicagoin room 311**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick's Day Festival Downtown PalatineTo learn more about the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, visit http://www.trinityirishdance.com/