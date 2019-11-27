opioids

Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis

By Zeke Miller
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is donating his third-quarter salary to help tackle the nation's opioid epidemic.

A White House official says Trump has given the $100,000 he would be paid in the quarter to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, which oversees federal public health offices and programs, including the surgeon general's office.

The White House says the funds are being earmarked "to continue the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis."

Trump has made tackling the misuse of opioids an administration priority. More than 70,000 Americans died in 2017 from drug overdoses, the bulk of them involving opioids.

Trump is required to be paid, but he has pledged to donate his salary while in office to worthy causes. Trump donated his second-quarter salary to the surgeon general's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydonald trumpdrug addictionu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpdrugsopioids
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OPIOIDS
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
White House launches website aimed at addiction treatment
Windy City Law: Taco Bell, Bieber and more
$260M settlement reached ahead of 1st federal trial on opioid crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High wind warning in effect, creating hazardous holiday travel conditions
Man charged in UIC student's murder 'was angry that he was being ignored': Prosecutors
VIDEO: Aurora school bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Thieves prey on customers dining out at Chicago restaurants
Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke transferred from federal custody
Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Sunday
88-year-old war veteran rescued girl from dog attack by family pit bull
Show More
Gas leak sends flames shooting into air on South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and very windy Wednesday
Illinois corrections sets new social media policy for staff after employees mocked prisoners online
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
Higher levels of cancer-causing chemical detected in Lake County, Illinois
More TOP STORIES News