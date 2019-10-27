Society

Twins celebrate 90th birthday in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- If there's anything more incredible than reaching a milestone, it's doing so with your twin by your side.

Twins Claude and Clyde Christopher celebrated their 90th birthday with their family in south suburban Chicago Heights on Saturday.

The two brothers, who were born in Texas, were both officers in the U.S. Army and educators.

Claude, who lives in the Chicago area, taught at Harlan High School and Englewood High School. He earned his master's degree from DePaul University.

Clyde was the director of the computer center, which he started, at Prairie View A&M University. He retired as a department chair at Jackson State University.

Both brothers said they are grateful for their long lives.

"Believing in God, just trusting in God, that's my secret for living, Claude said.

"To live another 10 years, so I can celebrate my 100th birthday, back in Chicago, maybe," Clyde said.

The last time the twins celebrated their birthday together was then they were 16.
