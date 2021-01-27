Society

Texas principal creates student-run grocery store, helping families in need

A north Texas principal is doing his part in a unique way to make sure his community is taken care of.

High school principal Anthony Love said he began to notice many of his students fell under the poverty line and wanted to do more to help. His way of helping provide to families in need was by creating a student-run grocery store inside his school.

SEE ALSO: Aldine ISD principal inspires students with 150-lb weight loss

The fully-stocked store was opened after Love was offered financial assistance from businesses in town.

Families of students can receive food, jackets, shoes, and other items.

SEE ALSO: Texas principal drives 800 miles to visit every graduating senior

"We're trying to spread good things and we want our kids to move on and to continue to do good for the community and for the people around them," Love said.

But the store isn't just helping those in need. Love says it provides a job and skills to students. Student and store manager Hunter Weeterman said he enjoys putting a smile on people's faces.

SEE ALSO: The Sharing Tables of NY & CA gives back to families struggling during the pandemic

"I like seeing the smiles and seeing like how appreciative they are and knowing that they are thankful that we're doing something like this," Weeterman said. "I think it's very important because a lot of people don't see the good, even though it's hard right now."

The store is open every day of the week and local residents can also stop in to buy items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexashigh schooltexas newsact of kindnessgood newsgrocery storecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Des Plaines house fire kills mother, 4 young girls
2 shot near day care in Orland Park
IL reports 3,751 new cases, 81 deaths
COVID vaccine scams use fake appointments to steal money, personal info
Oscar, Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
Chicago FOP president faces more of filing false reports
Show More
Leaving White Supremacy: An ABC7 documentary
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
SUV, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
More TOP STORIES News