Society

Tyler Perry offers to pay $14,000 hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico

MEXICO -- Tyler Perry is trying to help a couple that says they're being held captive in a hospital in Mexico.

The media mogul learned about Stephen Johnson and Tori Austin from a report on "Good Morning America."

Johnson went into diabetic shock while on a Carnival cruise, so he was rushed to a hospital in the Yucatan peninsula.

The bill came out to $14,000 and the hospital will not allow the couple to leave until the bill is paid in full.

"They locked the windows and so far we just can't leave until this $14,000 dollar bill is paid," Austin said.

When Perry heard about the couple's ordeal, he quickly jumped into action and told them that he would pay their hospital expenses.

After Perry made the offer, the hospital said Johnson still requires more care, so unfortunately the couple is still there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhospitalu.s. & worldcruise shipgood newsfeel goodall good news
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Magnificent Mile Tree-lighting Parade steps off Saturday
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
UChicago Medical Center reaches tentative deal with nurses union, strike canceled
Police: 1 in custody, 2 wanted for smash and grab in West Loop
Massive baby Jesus statue looks a lot like Phil Collins
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Show More
Man shot 9 times in Bronzeville
Pair wanted for attempted child luring in Marquette Park
More than 2K turkeys to be given away during Chicago area giveaways
Chicago lights Christmas tree in Millennium Park
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly
More TOP STORIES News