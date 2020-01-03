U of I student to get crossword puzzle published in New York Times

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- A local college freshman is getting himself into the pages of the New York Times.
Adam Aaronson from Deerfield created a crossword puzzle that will run in the New York Times Saturday.
Aaronson attends U of I. He says he submitted about a dozen puzzles before one was accepted.
He says it includes words that have never been in a New York Times crossword before.
