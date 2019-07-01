Society

Oregon passes bill to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain licenses

Immigration activists, attorneys and elected officials gathered in the Chicago Loop to speak out against President Trump's plans for increased deportations.

SALEM, Ore. -- Undocumented immigrants in Oregon will legally be able to obtain driver's licenses under a measure sent to the governor's desk.

Senators voted 17-10 Saturday to expand driving privileges to all Oregon residents regardless of their immigration status.

Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign.

The move will make Oregon the 14th state to allow undocumented immigrants to drive. New York approved a similar measure earlier this month.

The bill has been a priority for pro-immigration groups who say that undocumented immigrants often live in rural areas which requires having a car.

Those without proof of residence say they live in fear that they could be deported over a traffic stop.

Opponents say that the measure should be sent to the ballot considering voters shot down a similar proposal in 2016.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois gas tax doubles as new laws go into effect Monday
Man shot near Oak Forest campgrounds
CPD officers now required to document pointing a firearm
$24.6M in Cook County property tax refunds going to 25,000 homeowners
56 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
4th body from overturned boat in Chicago River recovered
New Walmart tobacco policy goes into effect Monday
Show More
Source: Thad Young, Bulls agree to $41M deal
Krispy Kreme now delivering doughnuts at select stores
Shootings at 4-year low in 2019, CPD says
Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
More TOP STORIES News