SOCIETY

United Airlines passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane

EMBED </>More Videos

A United Airlines flight attendant is under investigation after passengers reported she was drunk on a flight.

Authorities say a flight attendant accused of disrupting a flight from Denver to North Dakota was drunk.

Police in Williston, in northwestern North Dakota, say they received a call from airport officials before the Trans State Airlines flight landed Thursday afternoon that an occupant was intoxicated and had a medical condition. Police determined that the person was drunk and forwarded the investigation to the FBI.

No further details have been released. A passenger tweeted that one boarding announcement was, "If your seatbelt isn't tight, you (expletive) up."

Trans States Airlines, a regional service provider for United Airlines, said reports of erratic behavior are being investigated and the flight attendant is being held off the job.

United Airlines released a statement saying they are aware of the incident and "as a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight, and we apologize for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyUnited Airlinesflight attendantairplanebizarreu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News