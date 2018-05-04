Authorities say a flight attendant accused of disrupting a flight from Denver to North Dakota was drunk.Police in Williston, in northwestern North Dakota, say they received a call from airport officials before the Trans State Airlines flight landed Thursday afternoon that an occupant was intoxicated and had a medical condition. Police determined that the person was drunk and forwarded the investigation to the FBI.No further details have been released. A passenger tweeted that one boarding announcement was, "If your seatbelt isn't tight, you (expletive) up."Trans States Airlines, a regional service provider for United Airlines, said reports of erratic behavior are being investigated and the flight attendant is being held off the job.United Airlines released a statement saying they are aware of the incident and "as a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight, and we apologize for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused."