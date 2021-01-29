Society

Police chief bans 'Thin Blue Line' imagery, says extremists 'co-opted' flag

MADISON, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-Madison's police chief has banned officers from using "Thin Blue Line" imagery while on duty.

The move by Chief Kristen Roman follows criticism on social media of a "Thin Blue Line" flag displayed at the police department's office. The flag, which resembles a U.S. flag but has a blue stripe, is considered a sign of police solidarity, but has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.

Roman said the flag has been "co-opted" by extremists with "hateful ideologies" and that her department needs to distance itself from the imagery to build trust with the community, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

"We must consider the cost of clinging to a symbol that is undeniably and inextricably linked to actions and beliefs antithetical to UWPD's values," she said in a Jan. 15 email.

Roman said the ban on public displays of "Thin Blue Line" imagery includes flags, pins, bracelets, notebooks, coffee mugs and other items. Tattoos are the exception.

"Thin Blue Line" flags were among those displayed by rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn the election defeat of former President Donald Trump. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the riot.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinwhite supremacistsu.s. & worldpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID vaccinations ramp up, more than 4K new cases reported
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
3 teens charged in string of Chicago carjackings, including officer's
CPS, CTU negotiations continue with key sticking points holding up deal
Trump-supporting IL couple charged in US Capitol riot
Carjackers strike twice on same block on North Side
Show More
102-year-old shares the secret to her longevity
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
Canada to quarantine travelers, suspend flights south
Oak Lawn mayor blames Kim Foxx for crash that killed 12-year-old girl
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
More TOP STORIES News