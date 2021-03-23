restaurants

Chicago Restaurant Week: Uptown's Demera offers up special 'taste of Ethiopia' dinner for 2

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week is a good chance to try something new under a fixed price.

Ethiopian restaurant Demera in Uptown is narrowing the menu and making it easy for diners to enjoy.

Master Chef Tigist Reda has created a three-course menu featuring the restaurant's most popular dishes.

Chicago Restaurant Week takes place March 19 through April 4.

This 17-day celebration of the city's dining scene showcases curated menus from a variety of local restaurants throughout Chicagoland.

SEE ALSO: https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week-italian-village-loop-reopens/10432928/

This year, the event features more than 265 participants representing 34 distinct Chicago neighborhoods including 33 suburban restaurants.

Restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus at special pricing - $25 for brunch and lunch, and $39 or $55 for dinner.

Demera is presenting a very special dinner for two ($55) during restaurant week.

Visit eatitupchicago.com for a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and to make reservations today.
