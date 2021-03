Chicago Restaurant Week: Uptown's Demera offers up special 'taste of Ethiopia' dinner for 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week is a good chance to try something new under a fixed price.Ethiopian restaurant Demera in Uptown is narrowing the menu and making it easy for diners to enjoy.Master Chef Tigist Reda has created a three-course menu featuring the restaurant's most popular dishes. Chicago Restaurant Week takes place March 19 through April 4.This 17-day celebration of the city's dining scene showcases curated menus from a variety of local restaurants throughout Chicagoland.This year, the event features more than 265 participants representing 34 distinct Chicago neighborhoods including 33 suburban restaurants.Restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus at special pricing - $25 for brunch and lunch, and $39 or $55 for dinner. Demera is presenting a very special dinner for two ($55) during restaurant week.Visit eatitupchicago.com for a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and to make reservations today.