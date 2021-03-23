CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week is a good chance to try something new under a fixed price.
Ethiopian restaurant Demera in Uptown is narrowing the menu and making it easy for diners to enjoy.
Master Chef Tigist Reda has created a three-course menu featuring the restaurant's most popular dishes.
Chicago Restaurant Week takes place March 19 through April 4.
This 17-day celebration of the city's dining scene showcases curated menus from a variety of local restaurants throughout Chicagoland.
SEE ALSO: https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week-italian-village-loop-reopens/10432928/
This year, the event features more than 265 participants representing 34 distinct Chicago neighborhoods including 33 suburban restaurants.
Restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus at special pricing - $25 for brunch and lunch, and $39 or $55 for dinner.
Demera is presenting a very special dinner for two ($55) during restaurant week.
Visit eatitupchicago.com for a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and to make reservations today.
Chicago Restaurant Week: Uptown's Demera offers up special 'taste of Ethiopia' dinner for 2
RESTAURANTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News