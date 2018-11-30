SOCIETY

US Coast Guard's Christmas Ship arrives at Navy Pier Friday

A holiday traditions kicks off Friday at Navy Pier.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw will serve as the Christmas Ship. The Coast Guard is delivering 1,200 Christmas trees from Michigan to needy families in the city.

This tradition dates all the way back to the 1800s. The Chicago Fire Department will welcome the boat with a water cannon salute.

The trees will be offloaded and distributed to community organizations. A public ceremony is set for Saturday, with music and songs from area school groups.
