u.s. & world

Donald Stratton, USS Arizona crew member who survived Pearl Harbor, dies at 97

Donald Stratton, a USS Arizona survivor, shakes the hand of an admirer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Seaman First Class Donald Stratton, one of only 3 remaining USS Arizona survivors of the Pearl Harbor attacks, has died, the National Park Service confirmed. He was 97 years old.

Stratton passed peacefully Saturday night in the company of his wife of 70 years, Velma, and his son Randy.

He joined the Navy in 1940, and his first ship was the USS Arizona. During the 1941 attack, Stratton and five others were stranded in the ship's burning forward mast but saved when a sailor threw them a line.

Despite suffering from burns on 70% of his body, Stratton reenlisted in 1944 and went on to serve in Guinea, the Philippines and Okinawa.

In later years, he went on to published a memoir, "All the Gallant Men: An American Sailor's Firsthand Account of Pearl Harbor," which became a New York Times bestseller.

Flags will be flown at half staff at the USS Arizona Memorial in honor of his life and service.

"One of Donald's final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona. Share their story and never forget those who gave all for our great country," a post on Stratton's Facebook page said.

Following Stratton's death, Lou Conter and Ken Potts remain the last living members of the Arizona's crew. Conter, 98, attended the 2019 remembrance ceremony, receiving a hero's welcome.

"You have to pay respect to the ones who went to their battle stations ... We pay tribute to the ones who didn't make it," he said at the time.

RELATED: Pearl Harbor survivors attends remembrance ceremony
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradou.s. & worldpearl harbor
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Rain postpones Daytona 500, dampening event, Trump's visit
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
Young Ugandan who featured in a Disney chess film dies at 15
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 fatally, in tunnel in between CTA Red, Blue lines in Loop
Bronzeville woman loses more than $2K in secret shopper scam
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Old Town
Police investigate alleged animal abuse at South Side home
Man dies after crash involving Metra train, car on SW Side
NBA All-Star Game wraps up event-packed weekend
NBA All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Show More
Chicago Auto Show 2020 wraps up at McCormick Place Monday
Boy critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run recovering, family says
Sources: Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf likely to change up front office
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with afternoon rain Monday
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
More TOP STORIES News