Society

Utility wants to demolish history 110-year-old Gary water tower

GARY, Ind. -- A utility wants to demolish a 133-foot-tall (40.5-meter-tall) water tower that's been part of the skyline in northwestern Indiana since 1909.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Indiana-American Water is in the process of building a new water tower in downtown Gary and has proposed demolishing the historic municipal water tower that Chicago engineer John W. Alvord designed for the city.

The distinctive white tower can be seen from miles around, but it's no longer used for its original purpose.

Indiana-American Water spokesman Joe Loughmiller says the 110-year-old steel storage tank "is beyond its useful life and can no longer be used." Loughmiller says the structure has been maintained, but inspections have found "significant ... deficiencies" that could jeopardize safety if it's not demolished.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygaryhistorydemolition
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman struck, killed by truck in River North
Off-duty CPD officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side
Mayor's proposed ordinance for Chicago marijuana sales includes downtown sale ban
Prisoner escapes from Chicago police custody on way to Cook County Jail
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
Lollapalooza 2019 cleanup cost nearly $650K
Tyshawn Lee trial begins, 2 charged with murder of boy, 9
Show More
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
$80M awarded in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal settlements
Chipotle adds new protein to menu for the first time in a year
Mexican tycoon arrested when boat kills son
Illinois apple orchards' picking season shortened by extreme weather
More TOP STORIES News