Valentine's Day 2019: How to celebrate whether you're single or coupled up

CHICAGO (WLS) --Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming up this Thursday.
The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend almost $20 billion dollars to show their love and 1 billion cards will be sent. On average, we spend almost $150 per person each Valentine's Day.
Our resident love expert Bela Gandhi from the Smart Dating Academy shared her tips on how to celebrate, whether you're single, or have been in a relationship for years.
Dos and Dont's for couples:
-Don't ignore the day
-Don't break the bank
-Do be thoughtful
-Don't be generic
-Don't give self-help books
Ways to celebrate if you're single:
- Grab some pals and grab a drink/dinner
- Treat yourself
- Give back (go out and volunteer) or help a family friend