Valentine's Day 2019: How to celebrate whether you're single or coupled up

Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming up this Thursday.The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend almost $20 billion dollars to show their love and 1 billion cards will be sent. On average, we spend almost $150 per person each Valentine's Day.Our resident love expert Bela Gandhi from the Smart Dating Academy shared her tips on how to celebrate, whether you're single, or have been in a relationship for years.-Don't ignore the day-Don't break the bank-Do be thoughtful-Don't be generic-Don't give self-help books- Grab some pals and grab a drink/dinner- Treat yourself- Give back (go out and volunteer) or help a family friend