Flowers for Valentine's Day: Friday is one of the busiest days of the year for florists

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for florists, running neck-and-neck with Mother's Day when it comes to demand for bouquets.

Launching thousands of roses and hundreds of deliveries for the holiday of love, it's no surprise Steve's Flower Market in the West Loop had a busy Friday.

Designer Mary Ziemba took ABC7 Eyewitness News inside the shop to see what it takes to put together the perfect arrangement for your sweetheart.

Steve's Flower Market is a family owned business that offers everything from ready-made bouquets and custom arrangements to personalized event and wedding displays. Click here for more information.

Your florist or floral designer will help you choose the best bouquet to express your love the right way; after all, both the color and the type of flower send messages all their own. Find out what your flowers really mean; you may not be saying what you think you are!
