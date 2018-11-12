SOCIETY

Veterans honored at Union League Club celebration

Political divides were put aside Monday as politicians gathered at the Union League Club to honor veterans who had served the country.

Cate Cauguiran
"We owe you an incredible debt of gratitude we can never fully pay," said Governor Bruce Rauner. "We are the greatest nation on Earth for one reason: That is because of your patriotism."

Senator Dick Durbin was also on hand at the celebration and said there's one issue that politicians in Washington can agree on.

"The veterans issue is the one issue that brings both parties together, as it should," he said.

The Union League Club, in conjunction with the National Vets Art Museum and American Legion Post 758, paid tribute to the nation's servicemen and women while highlighting the stories of local heroes and veterans' artwork. The program also commemorated the centennial of World War I.
