Society

VIDEO | Dog saved after falling through ice in tense rescue

WAUSAU, WISCONSIN -- A dog was rescued after falling into an icy river and hanging on for life on Sunday.

The scary moments where "Daisy" nearly went under the Wisconsin River in Wausau, Wisconsin were captured on body camera. At one point, the dog loses her grip on the sheet of ice before clutching back onto it.

Police and fire personnel came to Riverside Park and were able to bring Daisy out of harm's way.

The fire department says if they're called when an animal is in trouble, they approach the situation as if they were saving a person. South Area Fire District Fire Department Battalion Chief John Lauer says owners need to fight the urge to be a hero.

"By all means, if you call us because there is a dog on the ice we are going to treat it as a human rescue because we don't want it to turn into a human rescue," Lauer told WAOW.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinanimal rescuewater rescuerescuepet rescue
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children dead in incident at South Shore high-rise; man says daughter jumped with boy from 11th floor
3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash
Surveillance images released of SUV wanted in Chatham hit-and-run
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expy ID'd
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline
Show More
Don Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
Blagojevich claims Democrats would have impeached Lincoln in op-ed supporting Trump
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, warmer Thursday
Woman, 57, strangled in Des Plaines: medical examiner
Weed Legalization Guide
More TOP STORIES News