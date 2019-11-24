Society

12-year-old Minnesota boy sees color for the 1st time in heartwarming video

MINNESOTA -- A 12 year-old Minnesota boy experienced a flood of emotions when he saw color for the first time.

Jonathan Jones tried on special glasses that allow him to see color after his principal, who is also colorblind, let him borrow them.

Jones will soon have his own after a GoFundMe page was created to buy him a pair. The goal was to raise $350 but the page raised over $23,000.

The leftover funds will be donated to a foundation that purchases colorblind glasses for those who can't afford them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotacolorblindamazing video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foul play suspected in death of UIC student, 1 in custody: Police
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
Jefferson Park woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony walking 'perfectly': Source
5 injured, 1 critically, in Chatham fire truck crash
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
CBP seized nearly 20K pounds of drugs last year in Midwest
Show More
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Elgin post office could be renamed after fallen Marine
Former prisoner gives back to kids of incarcerated parents through Angel Tree program
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Chicago Election Board increase pay for election judges
More TOP STORIES News