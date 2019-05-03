Society

VIDEO: 'Baby Shark' helps girl with spinal defect succeed during therapy

EMBED <>More Videos

One little girl was facing a long road to recovery from a severe spinal defect. Then, doctors put the viral song "Baby Shark" to good use in helping her recover!

One little girl was facing a long road to recovery from a severe spinal defect. Then, doctors put a viral song to good use in helping her recover!

That song is the recent viral hit song "Baby Shark."

When doctors started singing the song to young Harper to make her feel comfortable, she started to respond more positively to therapy.

Therapists said they liked the beat of the song, and they used it as a metronome for Harper to walk to.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthchildren's healthmusicmusic newstherapyviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Visitation for Crystal Lake boy to be held Friday
Shots fired at CPD officers on NW Side
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
Louis Farrakhan Facebook ban draws criticism from Fr. Pfleger
THE 60: Remembering Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Friday, cooler by the lake
CVS closing 7 stores in Chicago area
Show More
Opioid company execs found guilty of bribing doctors
CPD releases video of chase before March crash that killed girl, 2, on South Side
Police warn of downtown car break-ins
City to break ground on new CTA Damen Green Line Station Friday
Deaf woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Chicago Lawn
More TOP STORIES News