VIDEO: Detroit ballpark worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza

A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been arrested after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game. (@_nellmay/Instagram)

A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been arrested after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game.

The man was taken into police custody Sunday and his arrest "stems from a video going around," said Officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. The video appeared on Instagram over the weekend and shows someone spitting on the pizza, according to WXYZ-TV.

Comerica Park officials determined the video was recorded Friday, when the Detroit Tigers hosted the Kansas City Royals, WWJ-AM reported.

The head of security at Comerica Park reported the spitting incident to police on Friday, Donakowski told The Associated Press.

Charges against the man were being reviewed Monday, according to Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County prosecutor's office.

Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, said in a statement that it "immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product" after learning about the incident. It says food safety is the "top priority" and that it will take any appropriate action to protect guests.

The Tigers played their final home game of the season on Sunday.
