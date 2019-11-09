Society

VIDEO: Construction worker stays busy during downtime with shovel swordplay

CANADA -- Sometimes we all need to find ways to keep our jobs interesting.

That's exactly what one Ontario, Canada man did this week, and he really does it style.

The construction worker kept himself busy during his downtime with an impressive shovel swordplay.

We're not sure if he's a Star Wars fan, a former color guard performer, or just a fan of swords.

Regardless of whether he's a fan or a performer, he definitely has a handle on his routine.
