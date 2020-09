Watch this mom-to-be's reaction to learning she's having a son

EMBED >More News Videos Spicy or Fancy? This is definitely the most Texas thing we've seen today.

ATLANTA, Georgia -- A mom-to-be appeared to be less than impressed after learning the sex of her baby during a gender reveal party.Alliyah Rose shared a video to Instagram of her comical reaction on Sept. 5. The video shows her throwing the powder cannon on the ground in frustration after finding out she was having a baby boy."Boy mom. I can't believe it. Clearly," she wrote alongside the hilarious clip.Rose later wrote, "To my son... I know I threw a fit but I can't wait to love on you. Learn about sports. Fight with your dad for being too rough."Watch her reaction in the video above.