Video shows kids helping 6-year-old friend with cerebral palsy walk

FULTON, New York -- A video of two children helping their 6-year-old friend, who has cerebral palsy, has gone viral on social media.

Jeffrey Mackey began to tense up and had trouble walking last week while he was playing at Thunder Island in Fulton.

That's when his friends Raya Joyce and Kane Raymond rushed to his side, and helped him walk, even holding his hand as he went up the stairs.

"Because his legs... he couldn't really walk, and I had to hold his hand up the stairs," said 5-year-old Raya.

Jeffrey's mom, Andrea Mackey, explains that sometimes when he gets cold, his muscles get tighter than normal, making it difficult to move.

She captured the sweet moment when Jeffrey's friends ran to be by his side, noting that they stuck by him the whole day as the trio went on water slides and near the pool.

"Whether your kid has a disability or not, you always worry about them. With Jeffrey, I worry a little more, I always have. And that was just affirmation for me that you know, somebody will always help him," Andrea said.

"I think there's just been so much going on in the world right now, I think people needed to see it. I think they saw three tiny hearts do an amazing thing," Andrea Mackey said. "Kids are great. You know those kids are going to grow up to be good adults and they will always help him, somebody will always have his back. We have a great community, a great support team, so, I'm a little less worried today," she added.
