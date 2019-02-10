SOCIETY

VIDEO: Toddler helps California firemen responding to call in neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Toddler helps Fresno firemen responding to call in neighborhood

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
On Friday afternoon two-year-old Jackson McNary got the chance to help out the Fresno, California Fire Department as they were responding to this burning shed.

"I saw this young firefighter who was about 3 ft tall, dressed in full turnouts with a red plastic helmet. I didn't recognize this firefighter I thought he must be a rookie in our department," said Battalion Chief Thomas Cope.

He's not quite old enough yet, but Judy McNary, his grandmother, says Jackson loves firefighters and put on his Halloween costume and came outside to check out the action.

"He brought his plastic axe and his whistle and his fake microphone and he came running down. He wanted to see what the fireman was doing and I told them he would help," McNary said.

Fresno Fire took them up on that offer.

"It was wonderful. It was great to see the firemen interact with him and be kind to him," McNary said.

Jackson still has a few more years before he can be hired by the department, but Battalion Chief Cope says it's moments like this that can spark interest and leave a lasting impact.

"Most of us are moms and dads of course and this tugs at the Nomex heartstrings, so to speak, but it's also an important part of what we do. We are role models for little boys and girls," Cope said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfirefightersfunny videotoddlerCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Crown Point teen with rare disease gets asked to prom
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Former inmate crochets a better future
WATCH: Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
More Society
Top Stories
3 charged in murder of Naperville man who went missing a year ago
New details emerge in brutal beating, robbery of retired correctional officer in Hazel Crest
2019 Grammys: What to expect from Sunday night's show
Police find underground shooting range at gang member's home
Mumps confirmed in 7 detainees at Houston ICE facility
Daily Herald: Suburban school districts trying to fill school bus driver jobs
Woman with baby in car smashes into LA police station
2 men shot while driving in Woodlawn
Show More
Masked duo broke into Naperville home, robbed resident at gunpoint
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to join 2020 Dem race
Newsviews: Toni Preckwinkle and Garry McCarthy
Lake County's Dax named K-9 of the year
More News